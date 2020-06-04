Assumption Parish prepares for possible flooding with sandbags, emergency plan

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness officials in Assumption Parish are taking no chances with tropical depression Cristobal that's heading in the direction of South Louisiana.

The Emergency and Homeland Security Director, John Boudreaux, says Assumption Parish is located in the eastern quadrant of the depression.

Because of this, Cristobal could dump as much as 15-inches of rain in the area.

"Although they are leaning back a little bit on the forecasting, the worst-case scenario is still that," Boudreaux said.

The parish's sandbagging machine is now online, capable of producing dozens of sandbags in a matter of minutes.

Assumption would typically use the gymnasium at Napoleonville Middle School for emergency shelter during a storm, but with the coronavirus, the gym building is not big enough.



"We are going to actually have to use the entire facility now and try to spread people out, social distance everyone," Boudreaux said.

Parish officials will continue to monitor the tropical depression and adjust its emergency plan according to the forecast.