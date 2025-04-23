Assumption Parish man arrested, named fifth suspect in aggravated burglary and theft of firearms

BELLE ROSE — An Assumption Parish man was arrested Monday and identified as the fifth suspect in an aggravated burglary of firearms.

Deandre McBride, 21, turned himself in to the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Monday and was booked on the charges of aggravated burglary and three counts of theft of firearms.

Arrione Davis, Calvin Patterson, Jr., Sintrell Franklin and Alexius McBride were previously arrested for the same charges.

The arrest came two weeks after deputies responded to a trespassing complaint near La. Highway 308, leading to a report of an aggravated burglary involving the theft of firearms on Virginia Street.

According to detectives, the five suspects set up the victim. One suspect allegedly occupied the victim, while the other four suspects stole several firearms from the victim’s vehicle.