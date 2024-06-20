Latest Weather Blog
Assumption Parish jail contractor arrested for smuggling drugs, having sexual relationship with inmate
NAPOLEONVILLE — A Donaldsonville food contractor for the Assumption Parish jail was arrested Thursday for allegedly smuggling synthetic marijuana to inmates, deputies said.
Nicole Renee Nicholas, 32, was booked on introducing contraband to a penal institution and malfeasance in office charges.
Assumption Parish Detention Center's warden said that Nicholas, who was employed by a private food services company that prepared meals for inmates, allegedly brought the drugs into the facility and provided them to an inmate she was believed to have been having a sexual relationship with.
Nicholas was immediately fired from the third-party company and she is being held pending a bond hearing, deputies said.
Trending News
Earlier in June, a food contractor was similarly arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates at St. Mary Parish's jail.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
No injuries reported after car runs into front of animal hospital
-
Livingston Parish announces waterways will be closed starting tomorrow following Tropical Storm...
-
Landry signs law making Louisiana first in nation to require Ten Commandments...
-
Our City, Our Problem: Domestic Violence
-
Three men from Texas arrested for illegally possessing alligator in New Orleans