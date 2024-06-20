89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Assumption Parish jail contractor arrested for smuggling drugs, having sexual relationship with inmate

32 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, June 20 2024 Jun 20, 2024 June 20, 2024 2:06 PM June 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

NAPOLEONVILLE — A Donaldsonville food contractor for the Assumption Parish jail was arrested Thursday for allegedly smuggling synthetic marijuana to inmates, deputies said.

Nicole Renee Nicholas, 32, was booked on introducing contraband to a penal institution and malfeasance in office charges.

Assumption Parish Detention Center's warden said that Nicholas, who was employed by a private food services company that prepared meals for inmates, allegedly brought the drugs into the facility and provided them to an inmate she was believed to have been having a sexual relationship with.

Nicholas was immediately fired from the third-party company and she is being held pending a bond hearing, deputies said.

Trending News

Earlier in June, a food contractor was similarly arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates at St. Mary Parish's jail.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days