82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Assumption Parish issues boil water advisory for Belle River area Monday morning

2 hours 6 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, November 25 2024 Nov 25, 2024 November 25, 2024 11:54 AM November 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lucia Restrepo Bralley

NAPOLEONVILLE — The Assumption Parish Waterworks has issued a boil water advisory for various locations in the Belle River Area.

Bayou Tranquille, Eagle Point and Michel Road were included in the advisory, according to local officials.

Water will be shut off Monday morning so that fire hydrants can be changed out. The waterworks believes water will be turned off for around two hours.

Trending News

Affected customers will be notified either in person or with door hangers. After service is restored, affected residents will be under a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days