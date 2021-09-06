80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Assumption Parish distribution site to open at Belle Rose Middle

1 hour 25 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, September 06 2021 Sep 6, 2021 September 06, 2021 9:58 AM September 06, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASSUMPTION PARISH - As communities across Louisiana continue to carry out post-Hurricane Ida recovery efforts, local leaders continue to ensure that people have the appropriate necessities.

In this regard, a Point of Distribution (POD) Site will be open Monday from noon until 5 p.m. in Assumption Parish's Bell Rose Middle School (7177 Hwy. 1, Belle Rose Middle, LA 70341).

The distribution will be drive-thru style and members of the National Guard will be on-site to direct drivers.

Officials say each vehicle will receive two bags of ice, six bottles of water per person in the vehicle, and 2 bags of MRE’s per person in the vehicle.

Trending News

According to local leaders, this POD site will remain open every day at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. until for notice.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days