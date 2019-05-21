Assumption Parish continues to see rising water; St.Martin Parish advised to evacuate

ASSUMPTION PARISH - The water in Assumption Parish continues to rise. Meanwhile, people in St. Martin Parish are worried after a voluntary evacuation order was issued.

One local business owner was forced to close her bed and breakfast business on Belle River Road in Assumption after backwater flooding.

"I had to cancel reservations, people from Poland, from Germany, from France," said Carol Aucoin.

The business has been a source of income for Aucoin for the last 15 years. However, the bed and breakfast has been closed since February and operating the business has become nearly impossible.

"We have sewage problems backing up, we can't wash our clothes, we really are in a dire situation," Aucoin said.

St. Martin Parish has also been placed under a voluntary evacuation order for lower St. Martin Parish, effective immediately. Residents in Assumption fear they could be next.

"We have four businesses that have been shut down because of the inability of road passage," Aucoin said.

St. Martin Parish is in the process of coming up with a plan but there is no word on what that plan will include. Officials in Assumption Parish expect the Atchafalaya River to crest at the end of the month.