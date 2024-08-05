Assumption man accused of drug dealing, child endangerment, leading deputies on pursuit arrested

NAPOLEONVILLE — A man accused of dealing crack cocaine, resisting arrest and using drugs near a child was arrested by Assumption Parish deputies over the weekend.

Rodney Keller Jr., 39, was arrested on multiple child endangerment and drug charges late Friday night.

Deputies said they were led on a pursuit by a man after they approached him for blocking a driveway on Philosopher Street.

After he was approached, the suspect put his vehicle in reverse and committed multiple traffic violations before making his way to La. 1 and La. 308, deputies said. At some point, he threw packages of crack cocaine from the vehicle, which deputies later recovered.

The pursuit ended near the parish library and the suspect, now identified as Keller, was arrested. When deputies arrested Keller, there was a child also in the vehicle.

Keller, who deputies said is a convicted felon on probation for drug offenses, was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center for aggravated flight from an officer, possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine, illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of a juvenile, resisting arrest and child desertion, among other charges.

Keller's bond is set at $240,000, deputies said.