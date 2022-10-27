Assumption inmate caught after 'staff error' allowed him to escape jail

ASSUMPTION PARISH - An inmate is back in custody after escaping from a jail Tuesday evening.

Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ early Thursday morning that Roller Avila, 19, was found in Jefferson Parish and arrested by sheriff's deputies there.

APSO announced earlier this week that Avila, had escaped from a detention facility "sometime early" Tuesday evening. Avila was being held for armed robbery, and the sheriff's office warned that if Avila is seen, he should not be approached.

The APSO says the escape was caused by "employee error" and that an investigation is being launched into what went wrong.