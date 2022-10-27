Assumption inmate caught after escape from detention facility due to 'staff error'

ASSUMPTION PARISH - An inmate is back in custody after escaping from a detention center Tuesday evening.

Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ early Thursday morning that Roller Avila, 19, has been found and arrested by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

APSO announced earlier this week that Avila, had escaped from a detention facility "sometime early" Tuesday evening. Avila was being held for armed robbery, and the sheriff's office warned that if Avila is seen, he should not be approached.

The APSO says the escape was caused by "employee error" and that an investigation is being launched into what went wrong.