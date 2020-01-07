49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Assumption High School closed Wednesday due to maintenance issues

33 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, January 07 2020 Jan 7, 2020 January 07, 2020 7:25 PM January 07, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASSUMPTION - School is cancelled for students at Assumption High School tomorrow due to a major water line break that flooded the main building through electrical conduit.

According to the school, there is no running water, no electricity, no heat, and no cafeteria.

The school also says repairs will not be done in time before students arrive tomorrow morning, prompting the closure.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days