75°
Latest Weather Blog
Assumption deputies: Woman arrested for distributing fentanyl
NAPOLEONVILLE - Deputies arrested a woman on Wednesday for distributing fentanyl, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Alexis. L. Gros, 30, was arrested as part of Operation "Fresh Catch," with agents determining Gros trafficked drugs through Assumption Parish. She was arrested in St. Mary Parish on local chargers and then released into custody to Assumption Parish deputies Wednesday.
Trending News
Gros was booked for distribution of a schedule two controlled dangerous substance.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Baton Rouge for series of 'Meat-Up' events
-
On top of holiday programing, Manship Theatre opens theater to community partners...
-
Convicted killer out on bond sentenced to 10 years after fatal 2022...
-
Authorities apprehend suspect accused of shooting Independence Police officer after search near...
-
39th annual Thanksgiving Zydeco Food Drive raising money for food ahead of...
Sports Video
-
Week 10 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media ahead of Jaguar's last home...
-
REPORT: Former LSU running back suspended by NFL for violating PED policy
-
70 for 70: Legendary LSU coach Paul Dietzel's legacy remains in Death...
-
Brian Kelly sues LSU, alleging university now seeks to fire him 'for...