Assumption deputies: Man accused of leading multi-parish chase, intentionally crashing into patrol unit

NAPOLEONVILLE — A man accused of leading deputies on a multi-parish chase before intentionally colliding into an Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office patrol unit was arrested and is being charged with attempted murder.

On May 4, deputies attempted to pull over a reckless car driving through Lafourche Parish. The driver who deputies later identified as 71-year-old Donvar Yancy Jr. then led Lafourche deputies north toward Labadieville before entering Assumption Parish.

After crossing the parish line, the car struck and collided with an Assumption deputy's patrol car, sending both the deputy and Yancy to the hospital with minor injuries.

After being released from the hospital, Yancy was booked into the Lafourche Parish Jail before being released to Assumption Parish deputies on Wednesday.

Once in Assumption Parish custody, he was booked on two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, as well as aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an office by force or violence and possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, deputies said.