Assumption deputies advise residents to be aware of scammer pretending to be healthcare provider

1 hour 7 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, March 21 2025 Mar 21, 2025 March 21, 2025 5:34 PM March 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

NAPOLEONVILLE — Assumption Parish deputies are warning residents to be aware of a phone scam where someone pretends to be a healthcare provider.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday that an unnamed local doctor's office informed them that a man is calling residents claiming to represent the office and offering them better healthcare.

Deputies said while the subject did not request to collect medical or financial information, they found the call to be very suspicious.

Should residents receive a call, deputies advise them not to share any information — personal, medical or financial — and to immediately contact the health provider the caller references.

Deputies have opened an investigation and urge anyone with additional information to call the Sheriff's office at 985-369-2912. 

