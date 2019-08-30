92°
Assortment of drugs, guns seized from Livingston Parish home
ALBANY - Deputies seized a variety of illegal drugs and firearms from a home in Livingston Parish Thursday.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Tyshon Lamar Coleman and 23-year-old Keldrick Jackson were both booked Thursday.
The sheriff's office says tips led them to the home on Skinner Lane in Albany, where deputies found a large amount of narcotics, illegal firearms and cash.
- $1,534.00
- Marijuana
- Methamphetamine
- Heroin
- Vials of liquid THC
- Hydrocodone
- Oxycodone
- 5 firearms (1 of which was one reported as stolen)
The arrests are part of a larger ongoing investigation into illegal drug distribution throughout the parish. Officials say more arrests are likely.
