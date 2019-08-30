Assortment of drugs, guns seized from Livingston Parish home

ALBANY - Deputies seized a variety of illegal drugs and firearms from a home in Livingston Parish Thursday.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Tyshon Lamar Coleman and 23-year-old Keldrick Jackson were both booked Thursday.

The sheriff's office says tips led them to the home on Skinner Lane in Albany, where deputies found a large amount of narcotics, illegal firearms and cash.

$1,534.00

Marijuana

Methamphetamine

Heroin

Vials of liquid THC

Hydrocodone

Oxycodone

5 firearms (1 of which was one reported as stolen)

The arrests are part of a larger ongoing investigation into illegal drug distribution throughout the parish. Officials say more arrests are likely.