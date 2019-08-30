92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Assortment of drugs, guns seized from Livingston Parish home

1 hour 30 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 August 30, 2019 4:34 PM August 30, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ALBANY - Deputies seized a variety of illegal drugs and firearms from a home in Livingston Parish Thursday.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Tyshon Lamar Coleman and 23-year-old Keldrick Jackson were both booked Thursday.

The sheriff's office says tips led them to the home on Skinner Lane in Albany, where deputies found a large amount of narcotics, illegal firearms and cash.

  • $1,534.00
  • Marijuana
  • Methamphetamine
  • Heroin
  • Vials of liquid THC
  • Hydrocodone
  • Oxycodone
  • 5 firearms (1 of which was one reported as stolen)

The arrests are part of a larger ongoing investigation into illegal drug distribution throughout the parish. Officials say more arrests are likely.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days