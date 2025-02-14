Associated Grocers pays for shopping sprees for two women at local grocery stores

BATON ROUGE — Associated Grocers awarded two women with a five-minute shopping spree to celebrate the grocery chain's Food Club's 80th birthday.

Peggy Matherne and Kaye Pourciau had five minutes to grab items from family brands at Associated Grocers stores. Both women grabbed enough items to fill four shopping carts with groceries.

Matherne shopped at Pierre Part Store in Pierre Part and got 66 items that cost over $467. Pourciau shopped at Audubon Market in St. Francisville and left with 185 items costing $1,084.

Pourciau plans to share her haul with family and friends.

"It's not just for me, this is us. If you share I share, so this is going to family and friends," Pourciau said.

On top of their fully funded shopping sprees, Matherne and Pourciau were also given $500 gift cards from Associated Grocers.

Associated Grocers is one of WBRZ's partners for 2 the Pantry, an annual food drive.