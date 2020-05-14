70°
Assessors' offices launching online homestead exemption form in Ascension and Livingston parishes

By: WBRZ Staff

The Ascension Parish and Livingston Parish Assessors announced they are launching a new homestead exemption form that can be completed online.

The joint effort will allow qualifying homeowners to fill out and submit the form more quickly to receive the $75,000 property assessment exemption. Only one exemption is allowed per homeowner. 

The homestead exemption form is typically filled out in person, in the assessors office. However, both assessors offices decided to make the form available online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Assessors are performing regularly scheduled reassessments on all properties in their parishes.

To access the online form in Ascension Parish, click here

To access the online form in Livingston Parish, click here

