Assessment teams surveying early-June storm damage for potential assistance

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - More than 600 citizens reported water and wind damage from heavy storms earlier this month. Assessment teams with GOHSEP and MOHSEP began visiting those sites Thursday to document the damage and report it to FEMA for potential assistance.

"We're looking at what houses were substantially damaged that could qualify for federal assistance," said MOHSEP Director Clay Rives.

Even if EBR doesn't qualify for assistance, Rives said the assessments will identify problem drainage spots so city-parish officials can better respond to future storm events.

Assessment teams will have proper identification and may ask questions when visiting storm-affected citizens.

Rives encourages every property owner to purchase flood insurance no matter where they live in the area.

