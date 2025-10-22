80°
Ashton Stamps no longer with LSU football team
BATON ROUGE - One of LSU's starting cornerbacks in 2024 is no longer with the football team.
Ashton Stamps, who started in all 13 LSU games in 2024 but played sparingly so far in 2025 with the Tigers, has left the program, head coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday on the SEC Coaches Teleconference.
Stamps had 14 pass breakups in 2024, but only played in reserve duty in 2025.
