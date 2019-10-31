Ashley Fruge's tiny look-a-like visits WBRZ on Halloween

On Thursday, one of Ashley Fruge's biggest fans stopped by to surprise her on set!

Very cool! We like that idea! https://t.co/ZS537z07jN — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) October 25, 2019

When Ashley noticed that a local girl named Paxstyn had dressed up as her for Halloween, she retweeted the tweet featuring Paxstyn and her creative costume.

Eventually, the producers of WBRZ's noon show arranged for Paxstyn to surprise Ashley and visit her in person.