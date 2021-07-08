76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ashley Fruge' - Noon Anchor / Traffic Reporter

4 years 9 months 1 week ago Wednesday, September 28 2016 Sep 28, 2016 September 28, 2016 11:00 PM September 28, 2016 in News Team

Ashley Fruge' is an anchor on WBRZ News 2 at Noon and the traffic anchor on 2une In Morning News.

 She became WBRZ’s first traffic reporter in 2016, and pioneered the “wbrztraffic” twitter account that now has thousands of followers.

 By 2017, she was promoted to co-anchor for the News at Noon. She currently plays a vital role to the writing and shaping of the broadcast.

 Ashley hails from New Orleans where she graduated from Archbishop Chapelle High School, and would go on to get her undergraduate degree from Loyola University where she graduated cum laude. As a student at Loyola, she received the “A. Louis Read Electronic Media Award” for outstanding journalism work. After graduation, she took her first job with WWL-TV as a desk assistant, but quickly transitioned to a position as on-air traffic reporter.

 Ashley enjoys organizing and facilitating live interviews for WBRZ plus, and feels at home in the journalism field.

 If you have questions or story tips for Ashley, you can reach her at afruge@wbrz.com.

Facebook:@anchorASHLEYFRUGE

Trending News

Twitter: @ashleywbrz @wbrztraffic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days