Ashley Fruge' - Noon Anchor / Traffic Reporter

Ashley Fruge' is an anchor on WBRZ News 2 at Noon and the traffic anchor on 2une In Morning News.

She became WBRZ’s first traffic reporter in 2016, and pioneered the “wbrztraffic” twitter account that now has thousands of followers.

By 2017, she was promoted to co-anchor for the News at Noon. She currently plays a vital role to the writing and shaping of the broadcast.

Ashley hails from New Orleans where she graduated from Archbishop Chapelle High School, and would go on to get her undergraduate degree from Loyola University where she graduated cum laude. As a student at Loyola, she received the “A. Louis Read Electronic Media Award” for outstanding journalism work. After graduation, she took her first job with WWL-TV as a desk assistant, but quickly transitioned to a position as on-air traffic reporter.

Ashley enjoys organizing and facilitating live interviews for WBRZ plus, and feels at home in the journalism field.

If you have questions or story tips for Ashley, you can reach her at afruge@wbrz.com.

Facebook:@anchorASHLEYFRUGE

Twitter: @ashleywbrz @wbrztraffic