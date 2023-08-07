Ascension U12 Little League team back on the field Monday

WACO - The Ascension Parish U12 Little League team will be back in action Monday afternoon in a "survive-and-advance" game against the champions from Oklahoma.

The Louisiana representatives are 2-and-1 in the double-elimination Southwest regional tournament, which is being staged in Waco, Tex.

The two teams have already played each other once in the contest. Louisiana defeated the team from Tulsa, Okla., 5-1 on Friday.

The rematch is set to begin at 2 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

The winner of that game will advance to the finals, on Tuesday, against a team representing east Texas. The regional winner will move on to the international Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.