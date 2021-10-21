74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension to complete collection of storm debris

1 hour 17 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, October 21 2021 Oct 21, 2021 October 21, 2021 9:02 AM October 21, 2021 in News
Source: Ascension Parish Government
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish issued a Thursday morning news release regarding the Parish's completion of its removal of Hurricane Ida storm debris.

Less than one week after the storm hit, debris removal crews started working seven days a week, and they are nearly finished with the task.

Those who still have storm debris to be picked up must register at www.AscensionParish.net.

Residents without internet access can register by calling (225)450-1200.

The last day to register is Monday, October 25 at 5 p.m.

Trash Rangers will accept storm debris only at the Ashland Road entrance to Lamar-Dixon Expo Center until 5 p.m. Sunday, October 24.

Officials say the dumpsters will be removed early Monday morning, October 25.

Trending News

Residents still have through the weekend to move their debris to the right-of-way, and they're asked to separate such waste into piles of vegetative and demolition/construction debris.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days