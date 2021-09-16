Ascension to begin aerial mosquito spraying after Ida and Nicholas

ASCENSION PARISH - After two named storms in two weeks left a lot of standing water, the state and multiple other agencies have teamed up to aerial spray for mosquitoes in Ascension Parish.

The parish's Mosquito Control partnered with the state, CDC, and FEMA to provide emergency aircraft-based mosquito control spraying. They hired Vector Disease Control International to take charge of the process set to begin on Saturday, Sept. 18. This schedule may change in the event of more harsh weather.

According to a statement from the office of Parish President Clint Cointment, the spraying won't cost the parish anything because the mosquito population has "reached government-established thresholds for reimbursement."

"Mosquitoes are always worse after storms," Cointment said. "Aerial spraying allows us to treat larger areas of the parish in as short a time as possible."

Residents are warned to be aware of low-flying aircraft when the spraying begins. Flights will start around dusk and last for two hours.

The product is said to be EPA approved and non-toxic for humans, animals, and vegetation. Anyone with questions or in need of further information can contact VDCI at 1-800-413-4445.