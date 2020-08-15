78°
Ascension tax proposals approved by voters Saturday
GONZALES - Parish-wide tax items were approved by voters in Ascension Parish Saturday.
Three were parish-wide tax decisions related to libraries, schools and mental health. Two others were for drainage and fire protection.
All five passed with 67% to 87% of the vote.
COMING IN FALL 2023! The voters of Ascension Parish overwhelmingly (71%) supported the extension of a school construction bond that will fund a new high school in Prairieville on Hwy 929 and Parker Road. Thank you!! pic.twitter.com/rmZLNZdg4P— Ascension Schools (@APSB_official) August 16, 2020
