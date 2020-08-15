78°
Ascension tax proposals approved by voters Saturday

Saturday, August 15 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Parish-wide tax items were approved by voters in Ascension Parish Saturday.

Three were parish-wide tax decisions related to libraries, schools and mental health.  Two others were for drainage and fire protection.

All five passed with 67% to 87% of the vote. 

