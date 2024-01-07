Ascension, St. James public schools dismissing classes early Monday ahead of storms

ASCENSION PARISH - Public schools in Ascension and St. James parishes will dismiss early on Monday, Jan. 8, ahead of storms in the area.

Ascension Public Schools schedule:

-Middle Schools (grades 6-8): Dismissal at 11 a.m.

-Primary Schools (grades Pre-K – 5): Dismissal at 12 p.m.

-All Offices: Will close at 1 p.m.

-All after-school activities have been canceled.

St James Parish Schools schedule:

-High Schools: Dismissal at 10:45 a.m.

-Elementary Schools: Dismissal at 11:30 a.m.

-All Offices: Will close at 1 p.m.

-All after-school activities have been canceled.