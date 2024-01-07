49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension, St. James, Livingston public schools dismissing classes early Monday ahead of storms

2 hours 59 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, January 07 2024 Jan 7, 2024 January 07, 2024 4:24 PM January 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Public schools in Ascension and St. James parishes will dismiss early on Monday, Jan. 8, ahead of storms in the area. 

Ascension Public Schools schedule: 
-Middle Schools (grades 6-8): Dismissal at 11 a.m.
-Primary Schools (grades Pre-K – 5): Dismissal at 12 p.m.
-All Offices: Will close at 1 p.m.
-All after-school activities have been canceled. 

St James Parish Schools schedule: 
-High Schools: Dismissal at 10:45 a.m. 
-Elementary Schools: Dismissal at 11:30 a.m. 
-All Offices: Will close at 1 p.m. 
-All after-school activities have been canceled. 

Trending News

Livingston Parish Schools will follow a half-day schedule. Individual dismissal times were not announced. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days