49°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension, St. James, Livingston public schools dismissing classes early Monday ahead of storms
ASCENSION PARISH - Public schools in Ascension and St. James parishes will dismiss early on Monday, Jan. 8, ahead of storms in the area.
Ascension Public Schools schedule:
-Middle Schools (grades 6-8): Dismissal at 11 a.m.
-Primary Schools (grades Pre-K – 5): Dismissal at 12 p.m.
-All Offices: Will close at 1 p.m.
-All after-school activities have been canceled.
St James Parish Schools schedule:
-High Schools: Dismissal at 10:45 a.m.
-Elementary Schools: Dismissal at 11:30 a.m.
-All Offices: Will close at 1 p.m.
-All after-school activities have been canceled.
Trending News
Livingston Parish Schools will follow a half-day schedule. Individual dismissal times were not announced.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Balloon release held for mother killed in domestic violence shooting
-
New food pantry aimed at helping pet owners
-
Louisianians flock to stores to buy first king cakes on Kings Day
-
Garbage truck machinery gets tangled in electric wires on Lorri Burgess Avenue
-
The new posted speed limit on I-10 West is 45 mph, but...