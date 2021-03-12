73°
Ascension Sheriff's Office searching for missing Prairieville man

Friday, March 12 2021
PRAIRIEVILLE - Ascension Parish deputies are looking for a missing man from Prairieville who suffers from schizophrenia.

Daniel Fitch, 29, was last seen wearing blue jeans, white Nike tennis shoes and a dark blue sleeveless shirt. He is described as 5'9" and weighs approximately 160 pounds. 

Fitch also has numerous distinctive tattoos including a large grenade on the back of his left hand. He has no phone or vehicle. 

Although he is missing, the sheriff's office says foul play is not suspected at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225)621-4636, or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867. 

