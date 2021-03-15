Ascension Sheriff's Office says missing Prairieville man has been found

PRAIRIEVILLE - Ascension Parish deputies confirm that a missing man from Prairieville who suffers from an illness has been found as of Update: Shortly before 9 a.m., Saturday (March 13).

Daniel Fitch was located in Baton Rouge safe and unharmed, authorities say.

Anyone with questions or information related to a missing person in the Ascension Parish area should contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225)621-4636, or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867.