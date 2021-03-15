74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Sheriff's Office says missing Prairieville man has been found

3 days 2 hours 54 seconds ago Friday, March 12 2021 Mar 12, 2021 March 12, 2021 5:52 PM March 12, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

PRAIRIEVILLE - Ascension Parish deputies confirm that a missing man from Prairieville who suffers from an illness has been found as of Update: Shortly before 9 a.m., Saturday (March 13).

Daniel Fitch was located in Baton Rouge safe and unharmed, authorities say. 

Anyone with questions or information related to a missing person in the Ascension Parish area should contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225)621-4636, or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days