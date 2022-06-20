74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension sheriff blames anti-police rhetoric for deadly shooting of officers

5 years 11 months 2 days ago Sunday, July 17 2016 Jul 17, 2016 July 17, 2016 12:57 PM July 17, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley has posted a statement concerning Sunday morning’s shootings to Facebook that places blame on members of the public for “whipping up” a frenzy of anti-police sentiment.

Sheriff Wiley’s statement reads as follows:

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team is working with EBRSO, BRPD and LSP as the search for remaining suspects continues. Authorities have yet to establish a motive for the shootings that connects the incident to recent protests.

Trending News

Three officers died and as many as three others were injured when suspects opened fire at around 8:30 a.m. on Airline Highway near its intersection with Old Hammond Highway.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days