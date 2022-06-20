Ascension sheriff blames anti-police rhetoric for deadly shooting of officers

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley has posted a statement concerning Sunday morning’s shootings to Facebook that places blame on members of the public for “whipping up” a frenzy of anti-police sentiment.

Sheriff Wiley’s statement reads as follows:

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team is working with EBRSO, BRPD and LSP as the search for remaining suspects continues. Authorities have yet to establish a motive for the shootings that connects the incident to recent protests.

Three officers died and as many as three others were injured when suspects opened fire at around 8:30 a.m. on Airline Highway near its intersection with Old Hammond Highway.