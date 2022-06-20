74°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension sheriff blames anti-police rhetoric for deadly shooting of officers
ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley has posted a statement concerning Sunday morning’s shootings to Facebook that places blame on members of the public for “whipping up” a frenzy of anti-police sentiment.
Sheriff Wiley’s statement reads as follows:
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team is working with EBRSO, BRPD and LSP as the search for remaining suspects continues. Authorities have yet to establish a motive for the shootings that connects the incident to recent protests.
Trending News
Three officers died and as many as three others were injured when suspects opened fire at around 8:30 a.m. on Airline Highway near its intersection with Old Hammond Highway.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Second fish kill in Baton Rouge in less than a week
-
River Road African American Museum commemorates enslaved fathers during Juneteenth
-
Folks keeping their cool in near record heat
-
Juneteenth celebrations kicking off early in East and West Baton Rouge parishes
-
Violent teens likely to be moved to shuttered EBR facility after taking...
Sports Video
-
Paul Mainieri remembers leading Notre Dame to last College World Series
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer