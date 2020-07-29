Ascension releases guide detailing in-school safety measures for upcoming semester

The Ascension Public Schools system has released a guide to help parents understand in-school changes designed to keep students safe from the coronavirus.

Ascension school released their Safe Start Procedures and Guidelines document to help families understand steps school officials are taking to keep campuses safe. Some of those precautions include regular screenings for symptoms, reduced group sizes, and mask requirement for students in third grad and beyond.

As previously announced, the start of school was pushed back to Aug. 10, and students will attend in-person classes on alternating days in tandem with online learning.

You can read the full document online by clicking here.