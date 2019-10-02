Latest Weather Blog
Ascension schools move forward with 'The Breakfast Club' initiative
ASCENSION - Officials in Ascension schools want more students to make use of their school breakfast program. In an effort to see this through, school leaders have adapted and applied the title of a popular 80's movie to their initiative: The Breakfast Club.
A reference to the John Hughes movie about forming unlikely friendships, school officials want the same for Ascension's primary through junior high students.
Concerns rose as breakfast attendance numbers took a shocking dip. Aware of the importance of the first meal of the day, The Breakfast Club leaders made sure to add delicious yet healthy options to cafeteria menus. These options include giant cinnamon rolls and whole wheat doughnuts.
In hopes of garnering student support and participation, Ascension leaders are using social media to push The Breakfast Club theme throughout October.
According to the Food Research and Action Center, a student's participation in school breakfast can lead to heightened academic performance, improved behavior, a decreased risk of food insecurity as well as noticeable improvements to dietary intake.
