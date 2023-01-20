Ascension school went into lockdown after gunshots at nearby store; 2 men taken into custody

DUTCHTOWN- A hale of gunfire outside a store in the Dutchtown area prompted a school to go into lockdown as a search for two suspects led deputies toward Prairieville.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the gunshots were reported around noon on Highway 74 near Highway 73, in a Family Dollar parking lot. Video from the scene appeared to show a minivan taped off in front of the store and numerous shell casings littering a grass lot across the street.

The Ascension Parish School System said it locked down Prairieville Middle School at law enforcement's request as the search for suspects moved toward Airline Highway. School administrators did not close up nearby schools in Dutchtown as the situation "quickly" moved out of that area.

Deputies said two men were taken into custody after fleeing from law enforcement and that the scene was secure around 11:30 a.m.. No injuries were reported, and deputies are not looking for any further suspects.

The identities of the two people taken into custody were not made immediately clear.

This is a developing story.