Ascension school officials reviewing phase 2 restrictions over Thanksgiving break

The Ascension Parish School system says it is reviewing revised coronavirus restrictions announced by Governor Edwards Tuesday before ultimately deciding on any changes to its operations.

Superintendent David Alexander released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying the school system is working to "get clarity" on how the changes will affect them.

"Today, Governor John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana will go into a "Revised Phase 2" starting tomorrow until Dec. 23, 2020. We are waiting to see the details of the Executive Order, but Governor Edwards did state that a decision on the operations of schools will be made by local school districts.

We are working to get clarity from the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) and the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) on how to interpret this action, as we operate under BESE Bulletin 741, Chapter 4, which is facilitated by the Louisiana Department of Education guidelines.

Should there be any changes to operations, we will announce that as quickly as possible. Thank you in advance for your continued patience as we make decisions to safely serve as many students as possible within all applicable guidelines."

Schools in Ascension Parish are out for Thanksgiving break through Friday.

You can read the full details on Louisiana's phase 2 order here.