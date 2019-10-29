Ascension school board to hold first of two school rezoning forums on Tuesday

ASCENSION - The Ascension Parish School Board wants public input before setting zones for two of its incoming schools.

In an attempt to relieve overcrowding within Ascension schools, board leaders have created Bluff Ridge Primary and Bluff Middle School, which are scheduled to open in Fall, 2020.

Superintendent of Ascension Schools, David Alexander, says the board consulted with an expert to draft several boundary map options, detailing which parts of the community would fall within territories assigned to attend the new schools.

But before finalizing attendance zones for Bluff Ridge and Bluff Middle, officials are inviting Ascension parents and community members to two open forums concerning rezoning.

The first meeting takes place at Prairieville Middle, Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m., and the second public forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct 30 at Dutchtown Middle.

Officials expect to select a final attendance zone by December 2019.

Click here for more information on the Ascension School Board's rezoning plans.