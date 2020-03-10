Ascension's Parish President urges volunteers to assist in River Cleanup event

ASCENSION PARISH - The annual Project River Cleanup anti-litter event takes place Saturday, March 21. Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment, who has made Parish beautification one of the foundations of his administration, is encouraging Ascension residents to participate.

“We have such beautiful waterways in Ascension Parish,” said Cointment. “It is heartbreaking to see litter and debris in our rivers and bayous.”

Debris is also a safety hazard. It is often just below the surface where it can’t be seen. Boating down a river while pulling someone waterskiing and hitting a log or an old refrigerator can cause a lot of damage and injury.

“The Amite River is a great resource, and we as a community should want to keep it clean and beautiful and most of all safe,” said Cointment.

Participants are encouraged to meet at Fred’s on Highway 431 in Prairieville/Port Vincent on Saturday, March 21 at 8 am. Especially needed are volunteers who do not have access to a boat.

