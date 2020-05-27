Ascension's high school seniors prepare for May graduation ceremonies

ASCENSION PARISH - The unforgettable moment a high school senior accepts their diploma before a crowd of cheering onlookers symbolizes the culmination of years of hard work, joy, struggle, and achievement.

But when the spread of the deadly illness caused by novel coronavirus crept into Ascension Parish, forcing schools and businesses to shut their doors until the pandemic passed, Class of 2020 seniors were afraid they might not experience that moment.

On Tuesday, May 26, David Alexander, the Superintendent of Ascension Parish Schools allayed these fears by stating that, weather permitting, graduation ceremonies can take place at each school's field as long as the events follow state and federal health/safety guidelines.

Superintendent Alexander also said the school system has partnered with Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and the Lamar Dixon staff so that should rainy weather become an issue, all four high schools also have the option for a ceremony under the large outdoor pavilion at Lamar Dixon, which is an outdoor facility that the State Fire Marshall approved as an alternative location for graduates and their ticketed guests.

In addition to this, EATEL is set up to live webcast all four ceremonies regardless of location.

To watch the St. Amant High, East Ascension High and Dutchtown High ceremonies, visit www.youtube.com/c/EATEL01.

To watch the Donaldsonville High ceremony, visit www.youtube.com/c/AscensionPublicSchools.

All Ascension ceremonies can also be viewed on Facebook by clicking here.

After consulting with each other, high school principals and other officials decided that this week's Ascension Parish graduation ceremonies will take place as follows:

-ST. AMANT HIGH SCHOOL COMMENCEMENT AT THE PIT

7 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020

-EAST ASCENSION HIGH SCHOOL COMMENCEMENT AT SPARTAN STADIUM

7 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020

-DONALDSONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL COMMENCEMENT AT BOUTTE STADIUM

7 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020

-DUTCHTOWN HIGH SCHOOL COMMENCEMENT AT GRIFFIN FIELD

7 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020

Click here for more information on Ascension Parish Schools.