Ascension's FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to close in three weeks
ASCENSION PARISH - According to Ascension Parish officials, FEMA will be closing its Gonzales-based Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in three weeks.
The DRC, which is located at 1112-B S. East Ascension Complex Blvd in Gonzales, in the same building as the Ascension Counseling Center, will close Tuesday, November 23 at 6 p.m.
Currently, it is operating Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Ascension officials say anyone requiring assistance with filing FEMA claims or checking the status of existing claims, should do so within the next three weeks.
Otherwise, assistance can be requested by clicking here or calling 1-800-621-3362.
