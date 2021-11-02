64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension's FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to close in three weeks

47 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, November 02 2021 Nov 2, 2021 November 02, 2021 9:10 AM November 02, 2021 in News
Source: Ascension Parish Government
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - According to Ascension Parish officials, FEMA will be closing its Gonzales-based Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in three weeks. 

The DRC, which is located at 1112-B S. East Ascension Complex Blvd in Gonzales, in the same building as the Ascension Counseling Center, will close Tuesday, November 23 at 6 p.m. 

Currently, it is operating Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Ascension officials say anyone requiring assistance with filing FEMA claims or checking the status of existing claims, should do so within the next three weeks. 

Trending News

Otherwise, assistance can be requested by clicking here or calling 1-800-621-3362.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days