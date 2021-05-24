Ascension pumping water along Alligator Bayou Road Monday; see photos here

PRAIRIEVILLE - Ascension officials said three pumps are being used Monday to alleviate flooding in part of the parish, and they're ready to double the pumps if needed.

The Ascension Parish president's office shared photos of the pumping operation along Alligator Bayou Road Monday afternoon. Crews are working there to alleviate high water in Spanish Lake and Bluff Swamp Basin after last week's repeated downpours in the capital area.

The parish is currently operating three pumps at that location, and three more pumps are being fabricated to be used as needed. Officials said the pumps can each discharge about 20,000 gallons of water per minute.

President Clint Cointment said his office is monitoring the river gauges along Bayou Manchac.