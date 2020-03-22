Ascension Public Schools responds to governor's stay-at-home order

ASCENSION - The Ascension Parish Public School Board will comply with Governor John Bel Edwards stay-at-home order.

Superintendent David Alexander states the guideline following stay-at-home order:

All Ascension Parish School Board meetings for the month of March have been canceled. On Mar. 17, the School Board passed an emergency declaration authorizing the superintendent to make decisions on behalf of the board to appropriately meet the needs of the students, staff, and families of the Ascension Parish School System so that business can continue under the current restrictions.

Our teachers and staff will continue to work remotely to provide online instruction and support for students.

Our Technology Department will continue to work on computing device issues remotely. However, Monday will be the last day to swap out devices at the schools. Please make sure your student's device is working properly. If not, exchanges need to be made tomorrow.

Effective immediately, the "Grab & Go" student meal program is suspended so we can reassess the safety of staff, logistics, and to determine where we might overcome areas that are perceived as compromising CDC guidelines.

Please know that we are required as an employer to comply with HIPPA Privacy standards relative to any information about our employees and their health status as well as the health status of students. Individual employees can freely share with others information about their own health. We will neither confirm nor deny information that might be shared by an employee or friends and acquaintances of that employee. Furthermore, only a legal guardian has the right to share health information about a student.