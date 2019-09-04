79°
Ascension public schools delay installation of temporary buildings
DONALDSONVILLE - Weather delays have officially pushed back Ascension Parish public schools' plans for temporary buildings.
The buildings were intended to help schools cope with heavy flooding that occurred in 2016.
According to Supertintendent David Alexander, the buildings originally slated for installation on Feb. 3, 2017 were delayed by rough weather over the holidays.
Alexander could not give a new completion date, but stated that plans for all schools were delayed by at least one week, if not longer.
You can keep up with the project's status at the Ascension Parish public schools' website.
