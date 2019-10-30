Ascension Public Schools changing attendance zones to fill two new schools

PRAIRIEVILLE – Some students in Ascension Parish may be attending a new school next fall. Two campuses, Bluff Ridge Primary and Bluff Middle School are being built to help relieve other crowded schools.

The School Board has been working to come up with new school attendance zones to determine which neighborhoods will attend the new schools.

“You look at where kids live obviously, you look at the schools you're trying to relieve and you try to find logical ways, as best as you can, to try to put an equal amount of children in each school,” said Superintendent David Alexander. “It'll never be perfect like that. So where it’s imperfect you start to look at growth and projected growth.”

Superintendent Alexander held an open house Tuesday night to discuss the three current options the school board has come up with.

“We're concerned,” said Todd Zirkle.

Some parents weren't thrilled to find out their kid may be going to a different school. For Zirkle, his daughter could switch from Spanish Lake Primary, a school four minutes from his home, to the new school Bluff Ridge Primary.

“When you're pushing buses with all the traffic down C Braud Road with no shoulder, and then you're pushing everyone under the interstate to the new schools I think from a safety perspective there's some challenges," said Zirkle.

Others though, are looking forward to the change.

“The school really looks neat driving down the road. I'll be glad to get all the traffic and so forth done, and we're always excited about the new schools. We think it’s good for Ascension Parish,” said Mike Pearce. Pearce's son will likely attend Bluff Middle School.

Both Bluff Ridge Primary and Bluff Middle School will open in Fall 2020. The School Board will review public input before making a decision on which of the three attendance zone plans they go with. A second open house will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Dutchtown Middle School.

To see the specific details in the plans, click here.