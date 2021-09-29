74°
Ascension president will continue to oversee drainage after reaching compromise with council members

12 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, September 29 2021 Sep 29, 2021 September 29, 2021 4:45 PM September 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ASCENSION - Parish President Clint Cointment will stay involved with parish drainage projects after reaching an agreement with council members who voted to remove him from the drainage board.. 
In a press conference Wednesday, the drainage board announced their new agreement with Cointment where he will remain as the director of drainage. However, they will be hiring an expert who will come up with a plan that best suits the parish.
Cointment was originally ousted after a contentious council vote in June, which prompted recall efforts aimed at multiple council members involved. The parish president received a letter last week saying he would officially be out as head of drainage starting in November.
As part of the new agreement announced Wednesday, Cointment will also have no termination powers on the drainage board.

