80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish waterways reopened after closing for inclement weather

3 hours 15 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, November 11 2024 Nov 11, 2024 November 11, 2024 11:29 AM November 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ACSENSION PARISH - Waterways in Ascension Parish have reopened for recreational traffic after being closed due to an inclement weather system in the Gulf. 

Tangipahoa and Livingston Parish waterways are still closed as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days