Ascension Parish waterways re-open for recreational use Tuesday morning

Monday, September 16 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

ASCENSION PARISH — Ascension Parish waterways will re-open for recreational use at dawn on Tuesday.

The waterways have been closed due to high waters from Hurricane Francine.

Ascension Parish Homeland Security advises that there is still debris and to use extreme caution when operating on the waterway. 

