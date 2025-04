Ascension Parish waterway to close due to high winds, rising waters

ASCENSION PARISH - A boatway is being shut down due to high winds and rising waters in the parish.

The Marvin Braud Boatway in Ascension Parish will be closed until further notice due to inclement weather.

Parish officials said there was no firm timeline on when the waterway would reopen, but that updates would be posted to the parish's social media.