Ascension Parish votes in favor of selling sewer system

ASCENSION PARISH - Residents voted for the sale of the East Bank wastewater utility system to a private company Saturday night.

The measure passed by 961 votes, with 4,308 votes in favor of the sale and 3,347 votes against it.

The results come in the wake of many meetings, ads and billboards encouraging parish residents to vote in favor of approving the sale of the parish's sewage system to National Water Industries.

The parish council said that going private would allow the $3 million- $4 million currently being used on the sewage system to be redistributed in other areas, like infrastructure, drainage and recreation.

The parish council could not give an estimate of how much bills would go up under NWI. Since it is a private company, rates would go through the Public Service Commission.