Ascension Parish voters approve renewal for drainage district

DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension Parish voters approved a tax renewal for a consolidated gravity drainage district, according to complete but unofficial results.

The tax for the West Ascension Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 1 would raise money to manage drainage-related projects and operations on the west bank. It renews at 4.67-mill property tax, which raises over $800,000 a year.

Results show that voters approved this renewal with a 70% approval.

