Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office warns of mail scam targeting homeowners
ASCENSION - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office warned the public on Friday of a deceptive letter being mailed to homeowners as part of a scam.
The letter claims to be from a company called Property Site, located in Bakersfield, Calif., and requests a payment for a "Property Assessment Profile," the sheriff's office said.
The office said these mailings are designed to look official to pressure recipients into quickly sending payments.
Deputies said to be on the lookout for the following:
-Requests for payment for public records, like deeds or assessments
-Urgent language or short deadlines
-Mail that looks like a government notice but comes from a private company
Trending News
Deputies urge those with questions to contact the Ascension Parish Assessor's Office.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrest man in connection with two robberies...
-
Man accused of shooting at Denham Springs bar; another accused of interfering...
-
Capital Area United Way's 'United We Feed' effort combats food insecurity as...
-
LDH prepares to distribute 100% of federal SNAP funds
-
2une In Previews: Metro Rouge Fall Festival coming to Goodwood Library next...
Sports Video
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense