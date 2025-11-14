78°
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office warns of mail scam targeting homeowners

By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office warned the public on Friday of a deceptive letter being mailed to homeowners as part of a scam.

The letter claims to be from a company called Property Site, located in Bakersfield, Calif., and requests a payment for a "Property Assessment Profile," the sheriff's office said. 

The office said these mailings are designed to look official to pressure recipients into quickly sending payments. 

Deputies said to be on the lookout for the following:
-Requests for payment for public records, like deeds or assessments
-Urgent language or short deadlines
-Mail that looks like a government notice but comes from a private company

Deputies urge those with questions to contact the Ascension Parish Assessor's Office.

