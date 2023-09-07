Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office warns against scam donation letter

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office warned against a scam letter that uses the sheriff's office letter head and Sheriff Bobby Webre's signature without permission in order to get donations.

The letter details how the money donated can help the sheriff's office in "coordinating our annual child safety, bullying and drug education program" before listening donation packages.

The sheriff's office posted an alert telling people not to donate Thursday afternoon.