Ascension Parish Sheriff locate and arrest escaped inmate from Pike County Mississippi

Saturday, November 23 2019
By: D'ona Noel

ASCENSION - Ascension Parish Sheriff Deputies located and arrested an inmate who escaped from Mississippi.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, the Sheriff's office received an anonymous tip on 29-year-old Roderick Varnado's whereabouts on Friday. 

Deputies located and arrested Varnado in Geismar. He was booked into Ascension Parish Jail as a fugitive from another agency.

He will be transported back to the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections at a later date. 

